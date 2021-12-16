SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 10 Inches of Snow Overnight
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre mountain ranges.
The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. on Friday morning, with 5-10 inches of snow possible.
The agency posted this statement on its website:
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Snowy and Sierra Madres from 5PM today until 8 AM Friday. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible for the mountain zones. This could lead to icy conditions and blowing snow with reduce visibilities. Dial 511 or wyoroad.info for the latest road information.
