Some of the Best Places to Ring in 2021 are a Road Trip Away

It's just a short trip for a good time.

It's just about time for us to say goodbye to the dumpster fire that was 2020 and welcome in a new year. A new year always comes with hopeful expectations. Now, I know that at this point last year we were all talking about how 2020 would be like the roaring 20s of the last century and it was anything but that. However, I'm still willing to put a lot of stock in the new year and keep my hopes high for what is to come. After all, who wants to live in a constant state of dread.

With that being said, it's time to make those New Year's Eve plans.

Although some celebrations may look different this year, I believe a glass of champagne will certainly be in order. And according to WalletHub, there are great cities in which to ring in the new year. Recently they compiled a list of the "Best Cities for New Year's" and unfortunately, Cheyenne was nowhere to be found on the list.

In fact, Wyoming as a whole wasn't listed.

However, there were a few places in Colorado that made the list. Colorado Springs came in at number 15, while Aurora landed at number 62 and Denver at number 64. I guess if we really want to, we could road trip down south and make a weekend out of it.

WalletHub looked at several key factors they deemed necessary for a good time. Things like safety, accessibility, entertainment, and food. They also factored in the average price of wine, DUI fatalities per Capita, and even car theft rates. All in all, regardless of where you decide to celebrate, I think welcoming in a new year will be a big sigh of relief this year.