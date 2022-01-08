Cheyenne Police Looking for Missing Juvenile

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile.

According to a department Facebook post, Vincent Salaz left his home in the city sometime during the prior night.

Salaz is 5-foot-10, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and has an ace bandage on his right hand.

He was last seen wearing a black Naruto hoodie, black jeans with holes in them, and black Jordans.

Anyone with information on Salaz's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

