UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Runaway Found Safe, Cheyenne Police Say
UPDATE: Cheyenne police say Ebell has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway.
According to a department Facebook post, Aubrey Ebell was last seen in the 800 block of W 9th Street wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans with rips on both legs, and black Jordan shoes.
Ebell is 4-foot-11, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone with information on Ebell's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.