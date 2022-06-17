UPDATE: Cheyenne police say Ebell has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Aubrey Ebell was last seen in the 800 block of W 9th Street wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans with rips on both legs, and black Jordan shoes.

Ebell is 4-foot-11, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ebell's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.