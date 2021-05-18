Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teenager.

According to a department Facebook post, 13-year-old Christian was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of W. College Drive.

He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and black and blue shoes.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information on Christian's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (307) 637-6500 and reference case number 21-25351.