Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Credit Card Fraud Suspect

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the man has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.

According to a department Facebook post, the man is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud case.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Webster at (307) 633-6692 and reference case number 22-1145.

