Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Fraud Suspects

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with a fraud investigation.

According to a department Facebook post, the man and woman pictured above are believed to have used several stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

Police say the two got into the white van pictured below.

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

Anyone who recognizes the pair or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Officer Volin at (307) 633-8055 and reference case number 22-8001.

