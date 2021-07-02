Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Cheyenne police continue to search for 13-year-old Regina Knipper, who was reported as a runaway last month.

Police say Knipper was last seen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at South High School.

"Officers do have a few location leads in Cheyenne," said Public Information Officer Alex Farkas.

Knipper is described as being 5-foot-2 and around 120 pounds. She was wearing a gray jacket with a white collar, a white shirt and blue jeans at the time she ran away.

Anyone with information on Knipper's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-32596.

