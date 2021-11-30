Cheyenne Police Reunite Stolen Puppies With Owner

Two stolen puppies were reunited with their owner over the weekend thanks to the help of Cheyenne police.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were notified around 2 p.m. Saturday that the dogs, Australian Pyrenees German Shepard mixes which had been stolen from a Weld County, Colorado resident, were being sold in the Menards parking lot.

Farkas says the suspect vehicle had already left Menards when responding officers arrived, but another officer in the area was able to locate and stop the vehicle.

"During the stop, the officer noticed two puppies in the back of the vehicle matching the description of those reported stolen," said Farkas.

"Officers took possession of the puppies and they were safely returned to their owner," she added.

Farkas says investigations into the theft are ongoing.

