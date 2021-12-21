Suspect Sought For Brandishing Gun In Weld County Incident

Weld County authorities are looking for a man who allegedly brandished a gun after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Greeley yesterday.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, Greeley Police were called on a report of a crash at 10:45 a.m Monday near the intersection of O and 37th Avenue.

According to the post, a man later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Faulk of Aurora left the scene of the crash:

''Faulk drove away from the scene to the area of U.S. 85 and Colo. 392, where he parked his car and continued on foot.

Another motorist who witnessed the crash followed Faulk to U.S. 85 and Colo. 392, confronting the suspect shortly after he exited his car. Faulk then brandished a compact pistol and threatened the man with it. No one was injured during the altercation.

While Greeley officers were investigating the crash scene, deputies – including two K9 teams – responded to U.S. 85 and Colo. 392. An open-air sniff of the vehicle produced prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Investigators believe Faulk is likely still armed and should be considered dangerous. If seen, call 911 immediately.''

According to the post, Faulk also has several active warrants. Anyone with information on him is being asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015.

Faulk should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.