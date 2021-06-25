Cheyenne Superday 2021 Is Saturday, June 26

Performances by the bands ''Saint Nomad" and ''Wildermiss'' will highlight the Superday 2021 event, according to a city of Cheyenne news release.

The release describes the bands this way:

''This summer, the Community Recreation & Events Department is pushing the boundaries and bringing some of the best up-and-coming artists to this year’s Superday celebration.

Beginning at 12:00 p.m., Saint Nomad, an alt-pop band of brothers who grew up on the road, performing more than 150 shows annually for a decade, is hitting the stage! Shortly after their performance, Superday’s headliner, Wildermiss, will rock out from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. In just a few short years, this incredible band has built up a fiercely loyal following. Wildermiss pulls people in with the palpable passion of its performances, which more than measure up to the magnetism of its music.''

Superday 2021 is being presented by the City of Cheyenne and presenting sponsor Hollyfrontier Renewables. Superday is a long-time Cheyenne tradition, which features free events and heralds the arrival of the summer season in southeast Wyoming.

The following schedule of events for Superday was posted on the City of Cheyenne Facebook page: