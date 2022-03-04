I know that both 307 Hatchet House and a long list of locals were looking forward to the projected opening date for the new ax-throwing place in Cheyenne, but it's looking like we'll have to wait just a little bit longer. The original opening date was set for March 2nd and has been pushed.

307 Hatchet House Opening Date

In a post on their Facebook Page on March 3rd, Cheyenne's latest hangout announced that they still have a bit to go before their grand opening. The new date will be "closer to the end of March." Update: Their website indicates an opening date of March 30th. I think we can hold on. It'll be worth the wait, for sure. They just got the keys back in January, so it totally makes sense that all the bells and whistles need to be right and tight for the opening.

Here's the post that they shared yesterday and I will say, how cool is the door logo? Using a hatchet as a 7 is not only cool and genius, but it's giving the business a cool vibe already.

I mean, in three months' work, they've done a lot! It's really coming together, judging by what they've shared on social media. And it's looking like they're getting close to wrapping things up at least.

What’s left (a few more days painting, install lvt vinyl plank flooring, make both restrooms Ada/handicap accessible and hang the big neon light out front

Now, we can just hold out for a couple more weeks as Old Man Winter continues to push its way out of town, we'll be about ready for Cheyenne's latest and greatest hangout. I can't wait.

