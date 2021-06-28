Chugwater Music Fest is Approaching Fast! Here’s the Details…

As you are probably well aware, Chugwater Music Fest is just weeks away as it's set for Friday, July 16th and Saturday, July 17th at Chugwater Wyoming Municipal Park. Since the festival was announced to proceed back in January of this year, there has been plenty of info and details pertaining to the festival that you will need to know, so let's go over some...

The festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day of the music festival while music acts performing are a variety of Country, Western, Bluegrass, Folk, Classic Rock, Blues, etc. The music lineup and schedule for the festival is as follows:

July 16th

10-11 a.m. - Rusty Chaps

11 a.m.-12 p.m. - Barney & Nancy Meisse

12-1 p.m. - Montey Crummer Band

1-3 p.m. - Steve Gilmore & High Plains Tradition

3-4 p.m. - Kevin Ramler & Bonamo

4-5 p.m. - Brad Matthews & Leah Fisk

July 17th

10-11 a.m. - John Voight & Les Noan Band

11 a.m.-12 p.m. - Brian David Collins

12-1 p.m. - High Plains Lowlifes

1-3 p.m. - Ain't From Here

3-4 p.m. - Jim Waite

4-5 p.m. - Songwriter Contest

As for the Songwriting Contest, there are certain requirements to follow, such as:

The horse on the Wyoming license plate, 'Steamboat', will be the subject of the song.

The song can be written by either one person or it can also be a collaboration of writers.

One or more of the writers must perform the song during the contest.

The order of the songwriter performances will be selected at random and performers will need to be ready to do so when selected.

The winner will be selected by a board of three judges.

The winner of the songwriting contest will be rewarded $500 and a recording session at Swingin' Chicken Productions.

Vendor spaces are still available for both merchandise and food. Entertainers can also showcase their talents at a vendor space, whether from performing, selling CDs, etc. The vendor space can be purchased for $50 for commercial and food vendors while entertainers can purchase vendor space for $20.

Admission for the event will be $20 for adults each day and $10 for children each day. For more info with regards to the Chugwater Music Festival, please contact Mer Nilson at 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.