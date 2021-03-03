Class 1A/2A Boys Basketball 2021 State Tournament Scoreboard

The class 1A and 2A boys’ basketball teams will take their shot at a state championship this week in Casper. Two teams will win a title in the final days of the season.

The Ford Wyoming Center (FWC) [formerly the Casper Events Center], Casper College (CC), and Natrona County High School (NCHS) are being used as host sites for the two-day tournaments.

Due to COVID protocols worked out before the season, the format is different this year. All tournaments will be 2-day events. Certain teams will play two games in one day.

1A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3:

Final Score: Game 1 - (2W) Dubois 65 (3E) Kaycee 58

Final Score: Game 2 - (1E) Upton 73 (4W) Burlington 62

Final Score: Game 3 - (2E) Southeast 47 (3W) Farson-Eden 34

Final Score: Game 4 - (1W) Saratoga 68 (4E) Guernsey-Sunrise 33

Final Score: Game 5 - Upton 73 Dubois 31 – semifinal

Final Score: Game 6 - Saratoga 44 Southeast 33 – semifinal

THURSDAY, MARCH 4:

Final Score: Game 8 - Burlington 52 Kaycee 46 – Kaycee is eliminated

Final Score: Game 9 - Farson-Eden 77 Guernsey-Sunrise 49 – Guernsey-Sunrise is eliminated

Game 10: Burlington vs. Farson-Eden, 5 p.m. (CC) – Consolation Trophy Game

Game 12: Dubois vs. Southeast, 1:30 p.m. (FWC) – 3rd Place Game - KERM Listen Live or KWYW Listen Live

Game 7: Upton vs. Saratoga, 5 p.m. (FWC) – Championship Game

2A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

FRIDAY, MARCH 5:

Game 1: (2W) Big Piney vs. (3E) Big Horn, noon (CC)

Game 2: (1E) Sundance vs. (4W) Greybull, noon (FWC)

Game 3: (2E) Pine Bluffs vs. (3W) Wind River, 1:30 p.m. (CC) - KWYW Listen Live or KERM Listen Live

Game 4: (1W) Rocky Mountain vs. (4E) Glenrock, 1:30 p.m. (FWC)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (FWC) – semifinal

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m. (FWC) – semifinal

SATURDAY, MARCH 6:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:30 a.m. (FWC) – loser is eliminated

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m. (NCHS) – loser is eliminated

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 5 p.m. (NCHS) – Consolation Trophy Game

Game 12: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m. (FWC) – 3rd Place Game

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 p.m. (FWC) – Championship Game