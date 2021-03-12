Wyoming HS Basketball Class 4A State Tournament Preview

Mikaela Settle, WyoPreps.com

The Class 4A Wyoming High School State Basketball Tournament starts on Friday in Casper.

Games will be at the Ford Wyoming Center and Casper College with the first-round, followed by the semifinals. Consolation games, as well as the third-place and championship games, will be on Saturday.

Our broadcast friends at Mylocalradio.com are bringing you a preview show to get you ready for the two days of the 4A state tournament. Join hosts Cullen Holt and Elan Olliff, as they break down both the girl's and boy's brackets. The preview show includes guests.

The show debuted last night in Casper, but you can still check out the preview, on-demand. To watch, click here.

First-round games in the girls' bracket start at 9 a.m. on Friday, while the first-round action in the boys' bracket will begin at noon.

