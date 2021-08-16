Conference slate released for Cowgirl hoops

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West released their 2021-22 conference slate Friday morning, as the defending Mountain West Tournament champion Cowgirls open league play post-Christmas.

Wyoming opens with three of its first four conference contests on the road, beginning Dec. 28 with a trip to San Diego State. UW’s home conference opener is slated for Jan. 3 against Boise State.

The Cowgirls will two separate instances where they will host three consecutive home contests. The first runs Jan. 9 to 15 as Fresno State, New Mexico and Air Force come to Laramie.

The second of these homestands ends the regular season as UNLV and San Diego State come to town Feb. 24 and 26, respectively. The Cowgirls close the season with a March 2 contest against Border War rival Colorado State. UW travels to CSU Feb. 16.

The Cowgirls’ two remaining home contests come against Nevada Jan. 29 and San Jose State Feb. 9. The Nevada contest is sandwiched in-between four road contests as UW travles to play at Boise State Jan. 19 and Utah State Jan. 22. Following the Nevada game, UW opens February at Air Force (Feb. 2) and at New Mexico (Feb. 5).

UW returns all but two student-athletes to this year’s squad, including Mountain West Tournament MVP Quinn Weidemann, as well as fellow All-Tournament Team member Tommi Olson.

The Cowgirls also return their leading scorer from last year’s championship squad, McKinley Bradshaw.

Wyoming also welcomes three newcomers to the 2021-22 team. Tess Barnes (Gisborne, Australia), Allyson Fertig (Glendo) and Emily Mellema (Lyden, Wash.).

Season tickets are available for Cowgirl basketball. Prices range from $130 for adults and $70 for kids. Fans interested in tickets can call the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 766-7220 or by visiting gowyo.com/tickets, or by stopping by the ticket office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m., to 4:30 p.m.

* University of Wyoming press release

