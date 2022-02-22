Continuing Wind Chills To -40 IN SE Wyoming Into Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has extended the area covered by Wind Chill Warnings to cover most of southeast Wyoming and much of the Nebraska Panhandle through Thursday.

Forecasters also say Cheyenne could receive another four inches of snow, while Laramie could get a couple of more inches.

Temperatures are expected to begin warming up on Friday.

The agency posted this statement this morning [2-22]:

Snow showers will end from west to east this morning before we see another round of prolonged, but light snow showers start back up this evening through Thursday morning. Accumulations will be light, with the exception being the Snowys/Sierra Madre Mountains where elevated snowfall accumulation are expected. The entire weather forecast area has been upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning from today through Thursday morning due to wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero! For the most up-to-date forecast, please refer to weather.gov/CYS

