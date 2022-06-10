Will Little Big Town Head up the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Little Big Town have just released a great new video for their new song, "Hell Yeah." Will they lead the top country music videos of the week?

The award-winning vocal group are up against competition from Jon Langston, Callista Clark, Lily Rose, Abby Anderson and Niko Moon, all of whom have new clips looking for votes this week.

Home Free are back at No. 1 this week, while Blake Shelton and Scotty McCreery return to the Top 10. Hank Williams Jr. debuts at No. 10 this week with his new video for "Jesus Won't You Come by Here."

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.