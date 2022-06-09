Drop in Gun Sales, Stricter Laws Could Strain Wyoming’s Economy

A 12.6% year-over-year drop in gun sales coupled with renewed calls for stricter gun laws could put a strain on Wyoming's economy.

According to a WalletHub report released Thursday, Wyoming is the second most gun industry-dependent state in the nation, both directly for jobs and political contributions and indirectly through ownership.

In order to identify the states that most depend on the gun industry for economic stability, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions -- Firearms Industry, Gun Prevalence, and Gun Politics -- using 16 key metrics.

Wyoming ranked first in Firearms-Industry Jobs per Capita, Total Firearms-Industry Output per Capita, Total Taxes Paid by Firearms Industry per Capita, Gun-Control Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita, and Gun Rights Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita; second in Gun Ownership Rate; and ninth in NICS Background Checks per Capita.

Overall, Idaho was ranked the most dependent on the gun industry and Rhode Island was ranked the least dependent.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-dependent-on-the-gun-industry/18719

