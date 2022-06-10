What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend, The Celtic Edition

Ah, yes, another weekend is looking us in the face. This weekend will have a bit of Celtic flavor. No, we're not huge Boston fans around here, the Cheyenne Celtic Festival is kicking off today and going all weekend! We also have Fridays On The Plaza and more events. Let's plan the weekend.

Cheyenne Celtic Festival

This is going to be fun. They're starting at 10 AM this morning with the Celtic Bison strongman competition kicks off at the Downtown Depot. Then, if you head to Lions Park tomorrow, the rest of the fun will happen.

Fridays On The Plaza

Week 2 of Fridays On The Plaza is staring you in the face. This week should be fun, in honor of the Celtic Festival, Flatfoot 56 will get you in the Celtic spirit. The Bryne Brothers will open for the punk band.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewery

Tim Schumacher is going to help you wind down after a long week from 6 to 9 PM. Enjoy a fine craft beer and enjoy the tunes.

Battle Of The Bands Winners Showcase At The Lincoln

This competition has been going on each month now for around 5 months, we'll have our final showcase tonight at The Lincoln.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

This will be a great time from 7 to 9 PM. Mike Morris will be playing live in the Executive Lounge. Grab some dinner and a nice cocktail and enjoy the live music.

Pride Pub Crawl

There's more than one pub crawl going on this weekend. We have the Celtic Pub Crawl and the Pride Pub Crawl. A great stretch that's only about a mile long.

Burns Day

Burns will have a full lineup Saturday of events. Live music, food trucks, parades, street dancing, and more!

Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon And Rodeo

If you're ready for the rodeo, you better check out Hell On Wheels. You can also get some good eats from their Chuck Wagon.

Cheyenne Cruise Night

The merry bunch of cruisers will be out Saturday night and they'll be raising money for OneReach. Come check out the cars and help raise money for OneReach.

Frontier Summer Bash Car Show

Live music, food trucks, and cars! This sounds like a blast and it's happening at Frontier Trampoline this weekend.

You Can Stay in this Horse Trailer Turned Tiny Home Near Cheyenne