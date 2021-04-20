COVID-19 Vaccinations Increasing at UW
As of Monday, 1,653 of UW’s 2,941 benefited employees had reported receiving at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and 50 reported having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There have been no reports of serious side-effects among those vaccinated at the Albany County Vaccine Clinic.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees stood at 27 as of Monday.
In spite of the increase in COVID-19 cases this month, the infection numbers and testing sample prevalence are far below where they stood at the same point in the fall semester.
