Five UW tracksters take gold in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo., -- The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams competed at the Jack Christiansen Invitational hosted by Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins. The Cowboys and Cowgirls were joined at the meet by student athletes from Air Force, Colorado, Colorado State and Northern Colorado.

Two Cowboys and three Cowgirls got individual wins in their respective events on Saturday and the Cowboys 4x100 relay team defeated Colorado State in a race that featured the two teams.

Wyatt Moore ran a 10.79 in the 100M and Kareem Mersal hit a mark of 24-4.5 in the Long Jump to pick up wins for the Cowboys.

Marie Doherty posted a 1:02.84 in the 400M Hurdles, Sadie McMullen’s mark of 19-0.25 in the Long Jump, and Aumni Ashby went 39-11.25 in the Triple Jump to round out the wins for the Cowgirls on the day.

As part of the meet Sage Coventry and Bryson Engebretsen competed in their first Decathlon of the 2021 season on Wednesday and Thursday. Coventry finished second with a total score of 6,299 points with Engebretsen coming in right behind his teammate in third with 6,242 points.

In one of the first events of the day Albert Steiner took second in the 3,000M Steeplechase with an altitude-adjusted time of 8:59.55. That time is less than a second off breaking into the UW All-Time Top 10 List. On the Cowgirls side, Katelyn Mitchem ran a 10:50.07 for a second place finish as well in the Steeplechase.

Up next on the schedule for the Cowboys and Cowgirls is the West Coast Relays hosted by Fresno State in Fresno, Calif., on Thursday and Friday April 29th-30th.

FULL RESULTS

COWBOYS

100M: 1. Wyatt Moore 10.79

Long Jump: 1. Kareem Mersal 24-04.50, 3. Hunter Brown 23-00.75, 4. Alec Richardson 22-07.25, 9. William Nolan 21-00.50

4X100M Relay: 1. 40.99

4X400M Relay: 1. 3:21.74

Decathlon: 2. Sage Coventry 6299 points (100M 11.45, Long Jump 22-02.50, Shot Put 40-09.50, High Jump 6-05, 400M 54.01, 110M Hurdles 15.84, Discuss 112-10, Pole Vault 10-06, Javelin Throw 161-08, 1500M 3:40.21), 3. Bryson Engebretsen 6242 points (100M 11.72, Long Jump 20-11.75, Shot Put 35-11.25, High Jump 5-05.25, 400M 51.55, 110M Hurdles 16.07, Discus 120-03, Pole Vault 13-09.25, Javelin Throw 135-11, 1500M 4:52.21)

400M Hurdles: 2. McCade Johnson 53.73, 3. Brandon McGuire 54.28

High Jump: 2. Pete Mead 6-08.00, 3, Hunter Brown 6-06.00, 5. Samuel Schneider 6-02.00

Shot Put: 2. Daniel Carrillo 54-02.00, 4. Nathan Reid 49-09.75

400M: 2. Jaymison Cox 49.82, 4. Tyler Dahl 49.93

3000M Steeplechase: 2. Albert Steiner 8:59.55, 4. Seth Bruxvoort 9:12.53, 6. Phillip Henry 9:28.77, 7. Mason Swingholm (Unat) 10:16.01

Triple Jump: 4. William Nolan 48-00, 6. Jefferson Danso 46-10, 7. Reece Shannon 45-11.25

200M: 4. Wyatt Moore 22.28, 6. Tyler Dahl 22.72, 8. Jaymison Cox 23.04

110M Hurdles:5. Caige McComb 15.05

5,000M: 5. Jerald Taylor 14:15.32, 7. Christopher Henry 14:17.84, 14. Josh Rodgers 14:55.19, 15. Will Persin 14:55.25, 16. Connor Zydek 14:59.40, 17. Cooper Brown 15:03.46

800M: 7. Asefa Wetzel 1:59.01

1500M: 7. Daniel Hintz 3:53.59, 8. Asefa Wetzel 3:54.65, 11. Trevor Stephen (Unat) 4:01.33

COWGIRLS

Triple Jump: 1. Aumni Ashby 39-11.25

Long Jump: 1. Sadie McMullen 19-0.25

400M Hurdles: 1. Marie Doherty 1:02.84

3000M Steeplechase: 2. Katelyn Mitchem 10:50.07, 7. Kennedy Burch 11:39.68, 8 Abigail Johnston 12:40.75

Pole Vault: 3. Kayla Stibley 11-09.75

400M: 3. Camille Foster 59.87, 4. Kiona Gibbs-Gonzales 1:00.86, 5. Peri Hennigar 1:02.06

800M: 3. Jasmyne Cooper 2:16.75, 4. Julia Kay O’Neill 2:16.99 10. Maddy Killian 2:58.79, 11. Christie Wildcat 3:28.24

High Jump: 4. Anissa Warner 5-01.25

4X100M Relay: 3. 47.97

Shot Put: 5. Jordan Christensen 44-10-.25, 7. Mateya Mobley 40-04.00

200M: 6. Camille Foster 25.65, 11. Kiona Gibbs-Gonzales 26.48

5,000M: 6. Addi Iken 17:24.92 7. Michelle Renner 17:40.44 12. Molly Sitter 18:36.68

1500M: 13. McKenzi Davison 4:58.13, 15. Anna Spear (Unat) 5:03.75, 17. Piper Morris 5:05.07, 18. Riley Frankel (Unat) 5:10.46