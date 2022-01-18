CRMC Reports 39% Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are starting to ramp back up.

The hospital had 25 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from 18 the previous Monday, and the highest number since Christmas Eve of 2021.

According to a CRMC Facebook post, 15 of the 25 COVID-19 patients, or 60%, are not vaccinated. Three of the four patients in the ICU and three of the four on ventilators are also unvaccinated.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up. Wyoming hospitals had 98 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from a recent low of 56 on Jan. 2.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 1,569 unvaccinated hospitalized cases and 286 vaccinated hospitalized cases since Jan. 1, 2021.

