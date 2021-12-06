CRMC Reports Uptick in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are starting to ramp back up.

CRMC had 40 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from a recent low of 31 on Dec. 2.

According to a CRMC Facebook post, 33 of the 40 are not vaccinated, and none of the 10 patients in the ICU or the eight on ventilators are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people have accounted for 80.85% of all hospital cases in Laramie County since Jan. 1, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.