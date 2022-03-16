Wyoming Reports 20 More COVID-19 Deaths, 4 From Laramie County

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,769.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An adult Albany County man died in February. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County woman died in March. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in February. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County man died in February. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in March. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in February. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in March. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in March. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in March. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County man died in March. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in February. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in February. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in March. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in February. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County man died in February. He was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.74% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older, and at least 50.88% have involved people with underlying health conditions.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties (the most populous counties in the state) have recorded the most deaths, 283 and 265 respectively, while Niobrara County (the least populous county in the state) has seen only nine.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 762 unvaccinated deaths and 169 vaccinated deaths since Jan. 1, 2021.