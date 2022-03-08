CRMC Sees Drop in COVID-19 Hospitalizations for 5th Straight Week

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

According to a CRMC Facebook post, the hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients on Monday, a 74.42% drop from five weeks ago.

Of the 11 hospitalized, five were fully vaccinated, meaning they had received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and six were unvaccinated.

Get our free mobile app

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down.

Wyoming hospitals had 33 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down from a recent high of 167 on Feb. 1, and the lowest number since May 12, 2021.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep