CRMC Sees Drop in COVID-19 Hospitalizations for 5th Straight Week
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
According to a CRMC Facebook post, the hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients on Monday, a 74.42% drop from five weeks ago.
Of the 11 hospitalized, five were fully vaccinated, meaning they had received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and six were unvaccinated.
Get our free mobile app
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down.
Wyoming hospitals had 33 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down from a recent high of 167 on Feb. 1, and the lowest number since May 12, 2021.