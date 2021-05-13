Spring Stole Ceremony to be held for UW student-athletes

LARAMIE -- On the evening of Thursday, May 13, the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will hold a special reception for its student-athletes who are graduating in the spring and summer of 2021.

A total of 54 Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes are scheduled to graduate this spring and summer, with either their undergraduate or graduate degrees.

A total of 14 of Wyoming’s 17 NCAA-sanctioned sports are represented in this group of graduates, along with members of UW’s spirit squad and two graduate assistant coaches.

Get our free mobile app

Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes are earning degrees in 33 different majors, including 28 unique undergraduate majors, four different master’s degree programs and one doctoral program.

The graduates, their invited guests and UW Athletics coaching and administrative staffs will be able to gather in person for Thursday’s reception, while practicing COVID safety guidelines of wearing face coverings and social distancing. The stole ceremony will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the War Memorial Fieldhouse.

Two graduates will represent the graduating student-athletes by speaking at the reception.

Those two individuals are Lauren Hamilton of Monument, Colo., and Ryan Russi of Murrieta, Calif., who both earned their Doctorate of Nursing Practice degrees this spring. Hamilton was a middle distance runner for the UW track and field team and Russi was a diver for the UW swimming and diving program.

“It is great to be able to honor our graduating student-athletes and their guests in an in-person ceremony to end this academic year,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “These young men and women have persevered through a challenging final year of their college careers. They’ve adjusted to many things both in their academic schedules, as well as their training and competitive schedules. But through it all, they’ve shown the determination that has made them successful in both the classroom and in their individual sports.

“We couldn’t be prouder of a group of Cowboys and Cowgirls. They’ve represented the University of Wyoming in a time when our fans needed something to cheer about more than ever. Some of these student-athletes still have eligibility remaining, and we look forward to seeing them compete again next year. Others are beginning a new phase in their lives, and we wish them well in their careers and hope they will return to campus often because they’ll always be Cowboys and Cowgirls.”

The tradition of presenting UW student-athlete graduates with graduation stoles at a special reception began with the spring semester of 2014 and has been held every semester since.

The graduation stoles are provided to wear along with the graduation stole from each student-athlete’s college during graduation.

The UW Athletics’ graduation stole is white with the familiar Steamboat Bucking Horse and Rider emblem on the right-hand side of the stole and a “W Club” emblem on the left. Each graduating student-athlete will also receive a free “W Club” membership for the coming year.

The “W Club” is the official organization for former Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes and coaches.

The 2021 spring commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15 in the Arena-Auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Detailed information on the 2021 University of Wyoming commencement ceremonies may be found at: http://www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/ 2021/05/uw-plans-commencement- ceremonies-may-14-15.html

Women’s Basketball (4)

Emily Buchanan (Elementary and Early Childhood Education)

Dagny Davidsdottir (Master’s in Finance)

Jaye Johnson (American Studies)

Taylor Rusk (Nursing)

Cheer (2)

Kayla Doyle (Elementary and Early Childhood Education)

Rachel Schneider (Physical Education Teaching)

Football (9)

Keyon Blankenbaker (American Studies)

Jeff Burroughs (Master’s in Business Administration)

Azizi Hearn (American Studies)

Brennan Kutterer (Kinesiology and Health Promotion)

Jackson Marcotte (Political Science)

Jahmari Moore (Secondary Education Social Studies / Political Science)

Nate Weinman (Economics)

Davon Wells-Ross (American Studies)

Tim Zaleski (Finance)

Women’s Golf (1)

Caitlyn Skavdahl – (Master’s in Public Administration)

Men’s Golf (3)

Dan Starzinski (Master’s in Business Administration)

Carl Underwood (Finance)

Bryce Waters (Management)

Soccer (2)

Molly Kuhbacher (Marketing)

Elaine “Elle” Webber (Physiology)

Women’s Swimming and Diving (8)

Karla Contreras (Chemical Engineering)

Erin Eccleston (Speech Language and Hearing Sciences)

Stephanie Grandin (International Studies)

Hannah Linde (Biology / Zoology)

Blanca “Daniela” Luna Rocha (Finance / Marketing)

Hannah McLean Leonard (Kinesiology and Health Promotion)

Rylie Pilon (Chemistry)

Abigail Zoromski (Speech Language and Hearing Sciences)

Men’s Swimming and Diving (6)

Seth Borgert (Economics)

Elijah Chan (Marketing)

Austin Crump (Communication)

Mitch Hovis (Biology)

Tyler Klatt (Philosophy)

Ryan Russi (Doctor of Nursing Practice)

Women’s Track and Field (6)

Mary Carbee (Criminal Justice)

Sophia Cunningham (General Studies)

Lauren Hamilton (Doctor of Nursing Practice)

Addi Henry (Psychology / Social Science)

Madeline Killian (Biology)

Anissa Warner (Management)

Men’s Track and Field (8)

Harry Ewing (Political Science)

Hap Frketich (American Studies)

Chris Henry (Psychology)

Dan Hintz (Economics / International Studies)

Brandon McGuire (Criminal Justice / Sociology)

Will Nolan (Statistics)

Colton Paller (Statistics)

Kirk Unland (Kinesiology and Health Promotion)

Wrestling (3)

Jaron Jensen (General Studies)

Nathan Moore (Civil Engineering)

Cole Verner (Communication)

Graduate Assistant Coaches (2)

Henry Bergmann, Strength and Conditioning (Master’s in Kinesiology and Health)

Rachel McKivigan, Swimming and Diving (Master’s in Public Administration)

* University of Wyoming press release