NWS Cheyenne: Afternoon Storms Could Bring Strong, Erratic Winds

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across much of southeast Wyoming this afternoon and early evening, and some storms could produce gusty winds in excess of 50 mph.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statements Thursday morning:

6AM May 13th – We hope you caught the sunrise this morning! Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day across the region. West of the Laramie Range, gusty afternoon winds are expected. Farther east, especially across the Nebraska Panhandle, scattered showers are expected this afternoon. Strong, erratic winds are possible near and showers and storms.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 617 AM MDT Thu May 13 2021 NEZ002-003-019>021-054-055-095-096-WYZ101>103-106>108-116>119- 141230- Dawes County-Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County- Morrill County-Kimball County-Cheyenne County- Northern Sioux County-Southern Sioux County- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County- North Laramie Range- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-South Laramie Range- South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- 617 AM MDT Thu May 13 2021 This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of panhandle Nebraska...east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming. .DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across much of the area this afternoon and early evening. Some storms could produce gusty winds in excess of 50 MPH. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...FRIDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected along and east of the Laramie Range each afternoon and evening through Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with large hail and damaging winds the primary hazards. .Spotter information statement... Spotter activation may be needed this weekend.

