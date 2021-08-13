David Mercado, AKA ”Thug Nasty” Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 28-year-old Fort Collins man who is wanted on felony charges.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. David Mercado is described as standing 5'10 and weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mercado is wanted on felony charges of an unauthorized absence. He is known by the street names of "Baby Thug" and "Thug Nasty." Mercado should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at (970) 416-1985.