Monday (June 14, 2021) saw the beginning of the demolition of the former Pizza Hut on Lincolnway in Cheyenne. The long-vacant building will be demolished, along with the neighboring former Poor Richards building, to make way for a new restaurant and coffee shop.

After closing and moving to a new location in the early 2010s, the building was briefly the home of a garden and nursery store. The restaurant next door, Poor Richards, closed in 2020. That now-vacant building will also be demolished.

According to the City of Cheyenne, the two lots on the block of Lincolnway between Carbon and Converse Avenues in Cheyenne will become home to a new Culver's restaurant location and a coffee shop named Human Bean.

The local Culver's franchise has one established location in Cheyenne, on Del Range near the Frontier Mall. This will be the first Human Bean location in Cheyenne, there are locations in Laramie and northern Colorado.