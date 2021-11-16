Disney Plus Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2021
You’ve got chestnuts for roasting on an open fire. You’re swatting away jack frost nipping at your nose. What else do you need this holiday season? Okay, yes, yuletide carols being sung by a choir. But other than that? How about some Christmas movies and shows to watch.
If you’ve got a Disney+ subscription, for example, there are dozens of holiday-themed movies and shows either already available or coming in the weeks ahead. The site has a dedicated landing page for the Christmas season — find it here — stuffed like a stocking with old favorites and new titles. They include Marvel’s holiday-themed Hawkeye series, the new Home Sweet Home Alone movie, a Frozen Yule Log, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Jingle All the Way, which is somehow 25 years old.
Here’s everything available on Disney+ for the holidays:
Disney+ Originals
Hawkeye - Premiering November 24
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition - Premiering December 17
Godmothered
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Sweet Home Alone
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Noelle
Once Upon a Snowman
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Movies and Specials
‘Twas the Night
12 Dates of Christmas
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – Premiering November 19
Babes in Toyland
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Christmas…Again?! – Premiering December 3
Cloud 9
Cool Runnings
Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Premiering November 26
Ernest Saves Christmas – Premiering November 26
Frozen
Frozen 2
Full-Court Miracle
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4 - Premiering December 17
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist - Premiering December 17
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Ice Age – Premiering December 3
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – Premiering November 26
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Life Size 2
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Premiering December 10
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Snow Buddies
Snowball Express
Snowglobe
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Disney Holiday Singalong
The Mistle-Tones
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3
The Search for Santa Paws
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Togo
Toy Story: That Time Forgot
While You Were Sleeping
Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Holiday Shorts
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
From Our Family to Yours
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Once Upon a Snowman
Pluto’s Christmas Tree
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
Puppy for Hanukkah – Premiering November 19
Santa's Workshop
The Small One
The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
Bobby, It’s Cold Outside
Grift of the Magi
Holidays of Future Passed
I Won't Be Home for Christmas
Kill Gil, Volumes I & II
Marge Be Not Proud
Miracle on Evergreen Terrace
She of Little Faith
Simpsons Christmas Stories
Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire
Skinner's Sense of Snow
The Burns and the Bees
The Fight Before Christmas
The Nightmare After Krustmas
‘Tis the 30th Season
‘Tis The Fifteenth Season
White Christmas Blues
