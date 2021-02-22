Does Wyoming Love Margaritas?

What kind of questions is that? Who doesn't? I socked back quite a few yesterday during Sunday Funday and I know I'm not the only one. Also, today is National Margarita Day, so I was just celebrating early. Anyways, the website Zippia decided to look into the states that love Margaritas the most. Here's how they did the math.

This one was fairly simple. We turned to google trends to find which states have the biggest search volume for “Margaritas.” Odds are pretty good if you’re googling margaritas, you’re looking to get your marg on. Related searches include “takeout margaritas near me”, “applebees margaritas togo”, and “best tequila for margaritas.” We looked at a full year of searches, giving every state a full opportunity to show their love of margaritas, rain or shine.

With all that, how much do states around the Cowboy State like margaritas? Well, Colorado is a huge fan, coming in at #3, Nebraska came in at #6, meanwhile, Utah hates margs, coming in at #49, who wants to go there now? Montana also hates margaritas, coming in at #48. Now we know where they stand.

So, what about the Cowboy State? We LOVE margaritas. We came in at number 8. We did it, guys! We're huge fans of margs! It's not just me. It's not the worst thing to be associated with, so great job! What do you think? Are you a huge fan of margaritas? Do you like to throw some back on Sunday Fundays like me?

