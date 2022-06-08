Downtown Cheyenne Splash Pad Open For Summer Fun

Well, I think we can all agree that it's very Summer-ish now. The City of Cheyenne believes so, as well since they announced yesterday that the splash pad at the Downtown Depot Plaza in Cheyenne is open for business. More importantly, open for the summer.

What Are The Hours For The Depot Splash Pad?

The hours for the Depot Splash Pad in Downtown Cheyenne are pretty fair across the board, every day but Friday it's open 11 AM to 8 PM, while on Fridays the pad is open 11 AM to 7 PM. They didn't divulge why there have shorter hours on Friday, but total speculation may be because of Fridays On The Plaza running each Friday from 5:30 to 9 PM.

The city also released a handful of rules for the splash pad, but really, a lot of it should be marked under common sense, but you can see the full list of rules here. Some of them are kind of fun and tongue and cheek. I appreciate whoever wrote those.

Well, now what do you do? I guess you grab your swimsuit and get ready to beat the heat this summer with the Depot Splash Pad ready to go with all it's glory. Let's see how popular it is this year, last year it was constantly busy, with the extreme heat we had in parts of the summer. We're off to a cooler start this year, but I don't think that will really keep kids from having fun on the splash pad.

