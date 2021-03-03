Dr. Elsey’s Cat Litter Facility Moves to Cheyenne

A new production facility for Dr. Elsey's, a veterinarian-owned cat product brand has its new home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The brand new facility is located at Swan Ranch in Cheyenne.

The new production facility for Dr. Elsey's products gives the company easier access to the railroad system to simplify product transportation. It also gives the company a more convenient location with access to the silver sodium bentonite clay to be used for its production, according to PR Newswire.

CEO Aaron Westcott provided some insight on the new production facility and said the new production facility in Cheyenne is four times the size of the company's previous facility in Englewood, CO. The new production facility is 180,000 square feet in size.

Company founder Dr. Bruce Elsey spoke about the company's strengths:

We try to speak for the cat...Coming at this from a feline veterinarian perspective, I think we've been able to hone in on what cats need. We've always put ourselves in the pet's paws, always identifying what is best for the animal, not for publicity.

Dr. Elsey's has several top shelf products currently circulating in wide distribution. Perhaps your family may be traditionally using them for your cat. One of its highest rated cat litters, Cat Attract, is meant to be put to use for cats that don't traditionally use their litter box. It's the training litter for problem cats and a natural herbal attractant is blended to help resolve issues that problem cats my have.

Another top-rated litter from Dr. Elsey's is Ultra. This cat litter is great for clumping and stops moisture from making its way to the bottom of the litter box tray. Ultra is also 99 percent dust-free and will help maintain your clean home while keeping it odor free. Wirecutter recently named Ultra 'The Best Cat Litter'.

As a cat owner myself, it's a nice feeling knowing that there will now be a company producing such prestigious products locally that can be put to good use.