Driver Killed in Rollover on I-90 in Wyoming After Tire Separates

A 42-year-old Rapid City, South Dakota man is dead after rolling his SUV in northeast Wyoming Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:52 a.m. near milepost 199 on Interstate 90 east of Sundance.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Kelsey Conner was headed east at a high rate of speed when his left rear tire separated, causing him to lose control of his SUV and roll it.

Conner was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

The patrol says speed, alcohol/drug use and equipment failure are being investigated as potential contributing factors.

Conner is the 28th person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.