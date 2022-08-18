The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed may be to blame for a deadly Aug. 12 crash near Sundance.

It happened around 1:54 p.m. near milepost 185.4 on U.S. 14.

The patrol says 55-year-old Iowa resident Kimberly Soma was riding on the back of a westbound motorcycle when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp, right-hand curve because they were driving too fast, crossed the centerline, and laid the bike over.

Get our free mobile app

Soma separated from the bike, landing in the eastbound lane, and was hit by an oncoming SUV.

She was not wearing a helmet and died from her injuries.

The motorcycle driver was also injured in the crash, but the patrol did not say to what extent.

The SUV driver and their passenger were uninjured in the crash.