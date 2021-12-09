Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

The current song from Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You," is an up-tempo type of reminiscing love song that is talking about the feeling of missing an ex, and having the nerve to just call them up out of nowhere. This song hits home with a lot of people, and I think that's one of the reasons it is topping the charts.

I got to sit down with Dustin and MacKenzie at the same time to talk about the song. A little known fact, MacKenzie answered an open-casting type call to duet with Dustin on this version of the song. I asked MacKenzie how she came across this knowledge and how she knew who to send her demo to, and it's quite the interesting story.

MacKenzie is a Canadian country music artist, so naturally I had to ask her things like:

Has she met Avril Lavigne?

Does she know Nickelback?

What's her favorite thing about America?

She had some great answers to all of those questions, as well.

As for Dustin, he is one of country music's most eligible bachelors, and he is an avid hunter, so I had to know if he ever takes a lady friend out hunting with him. His answer kind of surprised me; I can't wait for you to hear it when you listen to Taste of Country Nights On Demand Episode 15.

MacKenzie also loves to spend time outside, and the two spoke about how they have become friends and how Dustin wants to go hunting on her dad's farm. I had to ask Dustin, what is it with him and dad's farms, since he mentions a daddy's farm in this song as well? He got a kick out of that and had a good reply.

Dustin is a successful country music artist with multiple chart-topping hits to his credit. I had to ask him which one was his favorite out of them all. MacKenzie pressures him to answer the question, too; see if he was able to pick a favorite.

As always, thanks for checking out Taste of Country Nights, On Demand wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Please make sure to like and subscribe and comment as well, all of that helps get the word out for us.