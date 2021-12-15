Everything New on Netflix in January 2022

We’re on the cusp of a new year and, from the looks of things, it’s probably going to be another 12 months of spending a lot of time at home, watching stuff on streaming. If you’re getting a little weary of Netflix’s current crop of offerings, here’s what they’ve got coming up in January: The horror series Archive 81 based on the podcast of the same name, the mystery film Brazen starring Alyssa Milano, and Kristen Bell in the vividly titled thriller spoof The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. Plus, don’t forget that Cobra Kai returns for Season 4 on December 31. So unless you have very chill plans for New Year’s, you’ll probably be watching that one in January as well.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in January of 2022.

Avail. 1/1/22

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke -- NETFLIX FILM

The Beecroft family are ready to spend all of Chief Daddy's inheritance, but not if the CEO of his company has anything to do with it.

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With their friendship rocked by a secret romance, Elsa, Charlotte and Milou each face up to dizzying challenges and big life decisions.

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Warner Bros.

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Carolco

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Avail. 1/4/22

Action Pack -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With hearts, smarts and superpowers, the heroic kids of the Action Academy work together to battle the baddies — and even bring out the good in them!

Avail. 1/5/22

Four to Dinner -- NETFLIX FILM

In this rom-com challenging the concept of soulmates, parallel storylines portray four single friends as they pair up in different couple combinations.

Rebelde -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the EWS prepares for a new generation of students, love and friendship bloom while a mysterious society threatens to crash their musical hopes.

Netflix

Avail. 1/6/22

The Club: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The source of Matilda's guilt comes to light as a figure from the past returns. Raşel and İsmet arrive at an impasse as violence looms over Istanbul.

The Wasteland -- NETFLIX FILM

The tranquil lives of a family isolated from the rest of society are disturbed by a terrifying creature, testing the ties that bind them together.

Avail. 1/7/22

Hype House -- NETFLIX SERIES

This brand-new series follows the compelling lives of some of the world's biggest social media stars. Join these iconic content creators as they welcome us into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen. From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives.

Johnny Test: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From VR-wizarding to real-world monster-slaying, Johnny and Dukey dive headfirst into a slew of outrageous adventures that rarely go as planned.

Avail. 1/10/22

Undercover: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping to turn his life around, Bob takes on a dangerous undercover mission to root out a police mole, but his path once again crosses with Ferry Bouman.

Avail. 1/11/22

Dear Mother -- NETFLIX FILM

When Jean-Louis' heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he'll be dead in three days.

Avail. 1/12/22

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster -- NETFLIX FILM

From a shady money changer to one of the biggest gangsters in Poland, a mysterious woman recounts the real-life rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.

Netflix

Avail. 1/13/22

Brazen -- NETFLIX FILM

Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she'll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister's murder.

Chosen -- NETFLIX SERIES

A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of "The Rain."

The Journalist -- NETFLIX SERIES

A journalist known as the maverick of news media defiantly chases the truth in this series adaptation of the hit movie of the same name.

Photocopier -- NETFLIX FILM

After losing her scholarship when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened.

Avail. 1/14/22

After Life: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

While Tony is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife.

Archive 81 -- NETFLIX SERIES

An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House -- NETFLIX SERIES

This eccentric dark comedy anthology is directed by top talents in independent stop-motion animation.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After a heartfelt loss, Irish-born Keegan and his Spanish-born friend Moya learn to dance through danger and despair with a magical herd of spirit deer.

This Is Not a Comedy -- NETFLIX FILM

At a crossroads in life, a comedian receives a curious offer from his best friend.

Focus

Avail. 1/16/22

Phantom Thread

Avail. 1/17/22

After We Fell

Avail. 1/18/22

Mighty Express: Train Trouble -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day?

Avail. 1/19/22

El marginal: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The gritty action-drama returns for a fourth season.

Heavenly Bites: Mexico -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexican's culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches.

Juanpis González - The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

A wealthy "man-child" in Colombia grapples with the trappings of privilege and doing the right thing.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

Avail. 1/20/22

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A night-time journey through six iconic Asian cities and the food, art, clubs and subcultures that set them apart.

The Royal Treatment -- NETFLIX FILM

New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail?

Avail. 1/21/22

American Boogeywoman

Netflix

Munich - The Edge of War -- NETFLIX FILM

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book.

My Father's Violin -- NETFLIX FILM

After a heartbreaking loss, a girl tries to connect with a distant uncle who shares her passion for music.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes' ultimate undoing.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Adventure continues as Goh and Ash keep up their research and Goh becomes involved with Project Mew. But Mew isn't the only mythical Pokémon!

Summer Heat -- NETFLIX SERIES

In search of a fresh start, a group of young adults live an unforgettable summer as they work at an island resort filled with sun, surf — and secrets.

That Girl Lay Lay

Avail. 1/24/22

Three Songs for Benazir -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/25/22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ada and her science-loving friends are searching high and low for answers this season, from the sky above to the earth below and everywhere in between!

Netflix

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for critics, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career.

Avail. 1/27/22

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery -- NETFLIX SERIES

After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Feria: The Darkest Light -- NETFLIX SERIES

In mid-'90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness -- NETFLIX SERIES

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

Home Team -- NETFLIX FILM

Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

In From the Cold -- NETFLIX SERIES

A mom’s life turns upside down when she must choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bioengineered Russian agent.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window -- NETFLIX SERIES

A heartbroken artist's life is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime... or did she?

