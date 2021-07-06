Wilderness Survival Course Being Offered at LCCC of Albany County

There will be a hands-on course offered by the Laramie County Community College in Albany County that will focus on the four basics of survival, which are shelter, water, fire, and food.

This all-day course will take place on July 17 in the Rocky Mountains and will cover such things as what to pack in a survival kit, fire starting techniques, hunting and gathering skills, purifying water, and much more.

All participants will receive a Swedish-made bushcraft/fire knife and survival kit.

Participants should bring appropriate footwear and clothing for being outside all day, including sunscreen/bug spray. Water will also be provided.

Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register, please call 307-721-5138.