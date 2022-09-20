Fall Book Sale at the Albany County Public Library

The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale from Friday, September 23 - Monday, September 26.

The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre.

The sale includes books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, artwork, and more. We have a large number of books in a variety of languages and a good selection of vintage books in all genres.

The sale is held in the basement of the Albany County Public Library located at 310 S 8th St. - on the corner of 8th Street and Grand Avenue.

The hours of the sale are as follows:

Friday, September 23, 2:30-5:30pm, Members Only Sale*

Saturday, September 24, 11:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, September 25, 11:00am-5:00pm

Monday, September 26, 11:00am-5:00pm, 50% of Day

*Memberships may be purchased or renewed at the library circulation desk or by visiting friends.acplwy.org.

Annual memberships are:

$10 per person

$15 per household

$50 for Benefactor

New memberships and renewals can be purchased on the day of the sale.

Friends of the Albany County Public Library

Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a non-profit organization that raises funds to assist the library with purchasing new materials or hosting special events.

We appreciate the many generous donations from the community! If you are interested in volunteering, please contact fol_volunteercoordinator@acplwy.org.