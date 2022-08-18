Fall is on its way! In my house, that means apple cider donuts, flannel, and hikes through the stunning golden leaves in Vedauwoo. Yes, Wyoming turns gold in the autumn, a sight that wows locals and visitors annually. Whether hiking, driving, or camping, you can catch golden views across the Cowboy State.

If you're looking for the best places to take in the Wyoming Fall color, I've got you covered. While most of Wyoming turns golden in the fall, some areas offer a richer experience. So, start your autumn with a trip to Wyoming's best spots for viewing our gorgeous autumn colors - and take in the sights and sounds of Wyoming's wildlife while you're at it!

Best Times to Catch Fall Color in Wyoming

The leaves start changing in Wyoming around the start of September. However, you'll likely catch the brightest and wide-spread colors in early October. Leaf-peepers call this time "peak color."

This year, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that October 5-14 will be "peak color" for Wyoming's golden aspens.

Best Ways to View Fall Foliage in Wyoming

Before hitching a ride for your leaf-filled adventure in Wyoming, plan how you want to view the leaves. Some folks enjoy driving a winding road through the woods to see the fall colors; others prefer a few days camping beneath the beautiful, gilded canopy in the mountains.

If you truly want to see the best of fall colors, I recommend a nice hike through the wooded areas of the Cowboy State - you'll see trees uninterrupted by traffic or buildings, plus you may catch sight of some Wyoming wildlife.

Best Locations for Fall Color in Wyoming

When it comes to fall color, the wooded regions of Wyoming are the place to be. Here's a list of the best locations for catching the golden hues of autumn in our state.