[POLL] Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return This Month! Yay or Yuck?

Alright, ya'll, Autumn is just around the corner. Of course, you and I both know what that means...Pumpkin-flavored EVERYTHING is on the way. But I'm not here to ask about pumpkin bread, candles, or cereal (yeah, it's a thing.)

Rumors from sources like Delish Magazine abound that Starbucks will bring back the Fall flavored latte returns on August 30, which begs the question..."Do you like pumpkin spice lattes?"

Pumpkin Spice Lattes - Sweet Treat or Overrated Drink?

Starbucks debuted the flavor in 2001 thanks to the mind of Peter Dukes. Little did Dukes know he was about to launch a million memes, copycat recipes, and create a drink that too many people is the embodiment of the Fall season.

In an interview with CNN last year, Dukes said that to get the flavor right, "[They] brought in pumpkin pies into our R&D lab and actually just poured shots of espresso on 'em, and ate 'em." The recipe Dukes and his team created has sold over 500 million cups of coffee since its launch in 2003.

But, not everyone is a fan of the latte. I, for one, find them extremely sweet - though I do indulge in one at the beginning of every Autumn because #IWantTo. That said, I also know several people who drink the PSL religiously, while others won't even look at the latte.

So, I'm curious, what do ya'll think of the Pumpkin Spice Latte at large? It doesn't have to be Starbucks, either. Most coffee shops around Cheyenne, Laramie, and the rest of Wyoming premier some kind of "pumpkin" flavor during the season. So, is it a win for you, or just a product that gets too much hype? Or, do you care at all?

Drop your opinion in the poll - let's find out if Wyoming is for Pumpkin Spice or not!

