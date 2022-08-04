Feeding Laramie Valley Annual Event is Back!

Not sure what to do this weekend? Why not head over to Labonte Park for some fun!

Feeding Laramie Valley is having its annual fun and free community event that celebrates and shares fresh, and healthy food. The Food and Fun in the Park event is Feeding Laramie Valley's way of saying "thank you" to the community for their support and to bring families together for fun and a summer lunch.

The event is a great way to spend the weekend with the family with food, live music, and kids' activities. This year they will have a PIE CONTEST! Judging to take place Friday evening, and pies will be shared during the event. I crust that you can do it! Keep your eye on the pies!

Event Information

Day: Sat, August 6

Sat, August 6 Time: 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Location: 968 N 9th St. Laramie, WY

About Feeding Laramie Valley

Feeding Laramie Valley (FLV) is a non-profit organization founded in 2009, committed to working toward creating a sustainable and equitable food system. They also work to promote food security throughout the Rocky Mountain Region—especially here in Albany County.

FLV is an award-winning organization that has been deeply involved in community-led food systems projects across Wyoming, the Rocky Mountain Region, and the entire United States. To make all of this happen, they are always looking for collaborations and volunteers.

If you wish to learn more about FLV, what they do, and maybe be part of their mission, visit their website at https://www.feedinglaramievalley.org/