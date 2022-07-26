Dry conditions have led to fires burning throughout the summer in Wyoming. As of today, a fire burns on Sugarloaf Mountain in the Laramie Range, and the Monday Peak fire that began July 9th continues to burn. In response to the dry conditions, the U.S. Forest Service has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Thunder Basin and the Laramie Peak area.

What Are Stage 1 Fire Restrictions?

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions put strict limitations on fire use. Campers should avoid the following to follow fire restriction rules:

Using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. The restrictions also prohibit barbecues, grills, and braziers.

Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles or buildings, in a developed recreation site, or in a barren or cleared area at least three feet in diameter.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE-approved spark arrester. Note, a fire extinguisher and round point shovel must be readily available when using an approved chainsaw.

Welding with an open flame is prohibited unless operated in a cleared area at least 10 feet in diameter. Note, a fire extinguisher and round point shovel must be readily available when using an approved welding torch.

All explosives are prohibited, including fireworks, are not permitted.

Where Can Campers Build Fires?

Fire restrictions limit where campers can construct campfires, but options are still available for your camping trip.

Campers can build their campfires in USDA-approved and installed fire pits or grates at campsites or gas-fueled devices with an on/off switch. Campers can also use portable stoves, petroleum jelly, pressurized liquid fuel, and a fully enclosed stove with a ¼” spark arrester.

Penalties for Disobeying Fire Restrictions

Violations of fire restrictions can result in fines of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for an organization, six months imprisonment, or both.

For more information on the fire restrictions, click here.