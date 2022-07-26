A fire burning in northern Albany County has prompted an evacuation order for part of northern Albany County, while other residents are being told to be ready to evacuate.

That's according to the Albany County Emergency Management Agency and the Albany County Sheriff's Office.

The following notice from emergency management was posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page last night:

****EVACUATION NOTICE****

There is a fire in north Albany County.

Those that are evacuating are to go to the Rock River Town Hall. See below.

******EVACUATION ORDER IN EFFECT******** IMMEDIATE EVACUATION OF BEAR CREEK ROAD BETWEEN THE GARRETT INTERSECTION AND FRIEND PARK GARRETT

GATHER YOUR IMPORTANT BELONGINGS, FAMILY MEMBERS AND PETS AND LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY!!

*********************************************

*********PRE-EVACUATION NOTICE********* FRIEND PARK AND FETTERMAN TO GARRETT RANCH

GATHER YOUR IMPORTANT BELONGINGS, FAMILY MEMBERS AND PETS AND PREPARE TO LEAVE IF AN EVACUATION ORDER IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA.