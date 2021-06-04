It’s not due in theaters for a full two years, but Warner Bros. has already begun the hypestravaganza for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 DC Comics movie starring Zachary Levi as the title character and Asher Angel as his human alter ego, Billy Batson. With the film exactly 729 days away, Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg posted a first teaser for the film, showing off Levi’s updated Shazam costume — at least what you can see without any lights, which provides the punchline for the end of the clip. Watch it below:

While that doesn’t offer too many details by design, there are some other images out there on the internet that give a fuller look at the updated costume. Here’s one of them, which shows a new, more detailed lightning bolt logo, very different gauntlets on the wrist, more details around the chest area, and lighter and darker red elements on the torso and legs where the original Shazam suit was all a uniform color. (Let’s assume the cap is missing here because it will be added later in post-production with CGI.)

Man, I need some clothes with built in muscles with them. Why am I wasting all this time jogging and doing pushups when I could just buy muscle clothes? That looks very convincing.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023. The film also stars Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s foster brother Freddy (who can transform into a superhero as well), Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.

