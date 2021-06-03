PODCAST: Breaking down the depth chart

CHEYENNE -- We didn't expect any major movement on Craig Bohl's final depth chart of the spring.

When nearly your entire roster is returning, it kind of kills the suspense.

Get our free mobile app

There was one battle we all had our eyes on though. Who would be the quarterback heading into fall camp? That task has been placed on the shoulders of Sean Chambers, who for the third straight season has been named Wyoming's signal caller.

All indications are this was a close race between the redshirt sophomore and Levi Williams, who started five games for the Pokes last fall.

There were a couple of other spots up for grabs, too. We discussed that in detail on the podcast and in this story right HERE.

Kyle Sedar joined me to breakdown the roster and our upcoming series where we attempt to name the Top 50 football players in Wyoming history. That will begin this coming Monday with No. 50.

You can find this week's Roaring Repeater Podcast right HERE. If you have missed any of our shows, just click right HERE.

Do you have our free app yet? We are the only outlet that covers the Cowboys who has one. Find that right HERE. Make sure to turn on your notifications and you will be the first to know anytime a podcast or new story drops.

You can also receive our newsletter right in your inbox. Click HERE.

Want to advertise with us? We get the word out to the masses. You can find that info right HERE.

Did you know you can listen to Wyoming Cowboys football and men's basketball games on our app? Now you do. Click right HERE. I've also heard a rumor that we will be carrying Buffalo Bills games this fall. Once we get that link, you'll know it.

Home Town Printed Apparel is back on board with us, too. And they have some new 7220sports.com and University of Wyoming gear in stock. Check them out right HERE.