Wyoming’s Ready for 6-Man Shootout Against Nebraska [VIDEO]

For the 10th time, Team Wyoming will square off against their counterparts from the Cornhusker State in the annual Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man All-Star Shootout.

The game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, from Chadron State College in Nebraska.

The series stands at 5-4, with Wyoming leading. Nebraska won last year’s delayed game in July 2020, 52-25 in Harrison, NE. The players from the Cornhusker State scored the first 24 points last year and never trailed in the victory.

This year’s Team Wyoming is led by Farson-Eden head coach Trip Applequist. His assistants are Scott Reed from Farson-Eden, Kaycee’s Dave Largent, and Zeb Hagen of Meeteetse.

WyoPreps spoke to Coach Applequist in the audio-video piece at the top of the story about playing this game at its usual time, instead of delayed like a year ago, their short preparation, knowledge of Nebraska, what coach Applequist is looking for from his squad, and more.

The original roster chosen for the game back in February is still intact. These are the 18 players on Team Wyoming:

Gideon George – Burlington

Dalton Peterson – Encampment

Parker Clawson – Farson-Eden

Trea Denny – Farson-Eden

Carson Jones – Farson-Eden

Colby Jones – Farson-Eden

Triston Lamorie – Farson-Eden

Colin Malec – Farson-Eden

Zander Reed – Farson-Eden

Justin Malcom – Guernsey-Sunrise

Devon Grosstick – H.E.M.

Joseph Kennah – Hulett

Dylan Fauber – Kaycee

Nathan Largent – Kaycee

Rhys Stafford – Kaycee

Hadley Abarr – Meeteetse

Tozai May – Meeteetse

Dale McBride – Meeteetse