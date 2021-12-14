We all know that Wyoming is definitely one of the most underrated states throughout the country as a spot to come visit. Even just southeast Wyoming gets more than its fair share of tourists throughout every year. We're not exactly lacking throughout the state when it comes to visitors. However, it's certainly nice to get some recognition for it. And it's even better when someone who has visited all 50 states and some a lot more than just once, says that Wyoming is at the top of their list for a must-visit.

Katherine Parker-Magyar is a travel writer for the popular publication Business Insider. She had visited every state by the age of 13 and has visited several more than just once. Out of all 50 states, only so many could be her top recommendations to pick to visit, and she picked 12. Wyoming happened to rank #3 on that list of 12 states to come and visit. Here's what Katherine had to say about what Wyoming has to offer:

Although Wyoming is third on my list, it's the state closest to my heart and the place in America that my family returns to year after year. Known as the Cowboy State, Wyoming is home to both America's first National Park — Yellowstone — and its most photogenic — Grand Teton, of course. If you question my last assertion, you clearly have not visited Jackson Hole. The Tetons are the teenagers of the Rocky Mountains, with their jagged peaks not yet worn down by time and erosion, unlike the "middle-aged" mountaintops in nearby Colorado. There is something absolutely magical about the Tetons, and I've yet to behold any other mountain range on earth that can compare to its dramatic beauty — and I've trekked in the Himalayas, the Andes, and the Alps. In fact, the towering Grand Teton is known as "America's Matterhorn." The skiing is equally excellent in both places but, thanks to the contrast with the high desert valley, the views in Wyoming are far more dramatic than the Swiss Alps.

She called us her 'top mainland selection', as only Hawaii and Alaska beat it out. Sure, she didn't necessarily mention anything specifically about the southeast Wyoming region, but it's not like we don't already know what we have here. And besides, we finished better on the list than California, so take that west coast.

So there's definitely a lot worse places you could wind up than the Cowboy State. Maybe we all should stop and look around once in awhile.

