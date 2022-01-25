Fully Vaccinated Now Account for Majority of CRMC&#8217;s COVID-19 Patients

Fully Vaccinated Now Account for Majority of CRMC’s COVID-19 Patients

Olena Hololobova/Getty Images

For the first time, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is treating more fully vaccinated patients for COVID-19 than unvaccinated ones.

The hospital had 26 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from 25 the previous Monday, and the highest number since Christmas Eve of 2021.

According to a CRMC Facebook post, 16 of the patients, or 61.5%, are fully vaccinated, and one of them is in the ICU.

Get our free mobile app

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled since the first of the year. Wyoming hospitals had 124 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from a recent low of 56 on Jan. 2.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 286 vaccinated hospitalized cases and 1,569 unvaccinated hospitalized cases since Jan. 1, 2021.

health.wyo.gov
loading...

READ MORE:

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

Filed Under: breakthrough hospitalizations, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Coronavirus (COVID-19), COVID-19 hospitalizations, CRMC, fully vaccinated, unvaccinated hospitalized cases, vaccinated hospitalized cases, Wyoming, Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, Wyoming Department of Health
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top