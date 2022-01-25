For the first time, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is treating more fully vaccinated patients for COVID-19 than unvaccinated ones.

The hospital had 26 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from 25 the previous Monday, and the highest number since Christmas Eve of 2021.

According to a CRMC Facebook post, 16 of the patients, or 61.5%, are fully vaccinated, and one of them is in the ICU.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled since the first of the year. Wyoming hospitals had 124 COVID-19 patients on Monday, up from a recent low of 56 on Jan. 2.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Dashboard, there have been 286 vaccinated hospitalized cases and 1,569 unvaccinated hospitalized cases since Jan. 1, 2021.

